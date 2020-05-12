Armed militia vows to prevent police from shutting down Owosso barber shop | 11 May 2020 | Armed militia members are pledging to block police from forcing the closure of an Owosso barber shop that is open in defiance of the Michigan's stay-at-home order. State police have issued two citations to Karl Manke, a 77-year-old barber who refuses to close Karl Manke's Barber & Beauty Shop. The Michigan Attorney General's Office plans to ask a Shiawassee County Circuit Court judge to issue a temporary restraining order Monday if Manke opens his shop. "Yesterday six troopers came in to enforce the governor's order or to issue a cease-and-desist order so we are here to make sure he doesn't get arrested," Owosso resident Daniel Brewer told NBC 25 News. "We're willing to stand in front of that door and block the entrance so the police will have no entry there today."