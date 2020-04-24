Armed protesters in camo gear, a Trump float, and the 'MAGA dance': Hundreds continue anti-lockdown demonstrations as supporters of the president descend on Michigan governor's mansion and Kansas's state capitol demanding states reopen economy --Hundreds of supporters of President Trump gathered in Lansing and Topeka for anti-lockdown protests --Protesters waved signs and carried flags in support of the president while denouncing Democrat governors --In Topeka, dozens of demonstrators wore camo clothing while armed with semi-automatic assault rifles | 23 April 2020 | Armed anti-government protesters descended on the state capitol in Kansas while supporters of President Trump did the 'MAGA dance' near a large float outside the governor's mansion in Lansing, Michigan, on Thursday as protests continued against state-mandated closures of businesses during the pandemic. Hundreds of people protested Thursday against Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s stay-at-home order for the state, many waving signs on sidewalks while others drove slowly around the Statehouse in Topeka. Similar protests have been held across the country, with participants contending stay-at-home orders are damaging the economy and violate their civil rights. Health and government officials argue the orders are the best way to slow the spread of the coronavirus.