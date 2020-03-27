Army Corps of Engineers eyes 114 sites to convert to hospitals in coronavirus fight | 27 March 2020 | The Army Corps of Engineers is eyeing at least 114 facilities to potentially serve as hospitals to treat patients during the coronavirus pandemic. The Army Corps has assessed 81 of the locations -- including hotels, sports arenas, convention centers, college dormitories and fairgrounds -- that could either accept patients who have contracted COVID-19 or treat non-infected individuals in order to free up overwhelmed hospitals, Gen. Todd Semonite told reporters at the Pentagon on Friday. The Defense Department has ramped up its response to calls from states and cities in desperate need of help in addressing the spread of the coronavirus, which has sickened more than 100,000 Americans and killed more than 1,500.