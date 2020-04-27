Assange's Extradition Hearing Will Be Postponed Until November | 27 April 2020 | The WikiLeaks founder's lawyers announced last week that they would ask for the postponement, citing lack of full access to their client, with the hearings initially expected to resume on May 18. Julian Assange's extradition hearings will be postponed until November 2 and take place over a three week period, London court Judge Vanessa Baraitser has ruled. The ruling comes after the WikiLeaks founder's lawyers argued that they have not been able to access their client amid COVID-19-related restrictions. Lawyers representing the United States government said they would agree to the postponement if it was deemed necessary.