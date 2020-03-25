Atlanta mayor says ICU units at capacity | 24 March 2020 | Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said Tuesday that the city's intensive care units (ICUs) are at capacity and warned that hospitals in the area could soon be maximized amid the coronavirus pandemic. "I suspect that at some point soon our hospitals may get near capacity," Bottoms told a local CBS affiliate... The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Georgia surged to nearly 1,100 on Tuesday, with health officials in other parts of the state also warning of ICUs being overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases.