Aurora mayor, police chief test positive for COVID-19 | 27 March 2020 | (Aurora, IL) The mayor of west suburban Aurora and the police chief have tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Friday. Mayor Richard Irvin and Chief Kristen Ziman were tested March 21 after a police supervisor was diagnosed with the disease, Aurora spokesman Clayton Muhammad said in an emailed statement... On Monday, the mayor of north suburban Mundelein announced that he tested positive for COVID-19.