Authorities investigate new video showing Ahmaud Arbery just prior to shooting --A father and son were arrested for the alleged killing on Thursday. | 09 May 2020 | Authorities have confirmed they are looking into a new video related to the death of Ahmaud Arbery, the Georgia man who was allegedly shot by a father and son in February. The video, obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, shows someone who appears to be Arbery on a home surveillance camera down the block from a construction site just minutes before the 25-year-old was shot on the afternoon of Feb. 23. The man enters the home under construction through the garage, walks around the back of the home and then leaves and runs down the street.