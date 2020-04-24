Barr calls stay-at-home orders 'disturbingly close to house arrest' --The attorney general said the Justice Department may consider taking legal action against states that go too far. | 21 April 2020 | Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday that the need for strong restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus may be passing and that the Justice Department might consider taking legal action against states that go too far. "There are very, very burdensome impingements on liberty," he told radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt, "and we adopted them for the limited purpose of slowing down the spread. We didn't adopt them as the comprehensive way of dealing with this disease..." Barr said the restrictions, such as shutting down businesses and requiring people to stay home, are intrusions on civil liberties that may be justified under the broad police powers states have to protect public health. But he said governors may go too far and interfere with interstate commerce, which is the domain of the federal government... He called stay-at-home orders "disturbingly close to house arrest."