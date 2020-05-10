Batteries fading, rodents ruining engines as cars in Connecticut are left neglected during the coronavirus | 09 May 2020 | Car batteries are fading and ruinous rodents are colonizing engine compartments as the coronavirus keeps many cars parked at home. Dead batteries prompted 40% of AAA's calls for service in April, compared with 20% in April 2019, the organization's Greater Hartford spokeswoman, Amy Parmenter, said... Stationary autos also invite rodents seeking dry, warm places for nesting. The buck-toothed critters can cause costly horrors on wiring.