You are here

Home

Citizens for Legitimate Government

Deep State Truth

CLG Breaking News and Commentary

Click here!

Contribute to CLG

Subscribe to Syndicate

Batteries fading, rodents ruining engines as cars in Connecticut are left neglected during the coronavirus

Sun, 10/05/2020 - 5:51am — legitgov

Batteries fading, rodents ruining engines as cars in Connecticut are left neglected during the coronavirus | 09 May 2020 | Car batteries are fading and ruinous rodents are colonizing engine compartments as the coronavirus keeps many cars parked at home. Dead batteries prompted 40% of AAA's calls for service in April, compared with 20% in April 2019, the organization's Greater Hartford spokeswoman, Amy Parmenter, said... Stationary autos also invite rodents seeking dry, warm places for nesting. The buck-toothed critters can cause costly horrors on wiring.

  • Share
  • Log in to post comments