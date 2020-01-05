Bear the Detection Dog is Sniffing Out and Saving Koalas Injured in Australia's Bushfires | 19 Nov 2019 | Bear is a dog and his job is finding koalas. The border collie/koolie mix with striking blue eyes works with Detection Dogs for Conservation, and has been specially-trained to sniff out displaced, sick, orphaned and injured koalas in the wild, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), so he has been busy these past few days. Bushfires are currently raging across Australia's east coast, and they are burning right through prime koala habitat. Experts predict that hundreds of koalas have already died [now at 8,000] in the fires, but Bear is there for the ones that survived.