The Benefits of Being Joe Biden's Brother | 14 Feb 2020 | Jim Biden has been at his brother's side at nearly every critical junction in Joe's life. He's also repeatedly tapped into Joe's political network for help with his finances, and used Joe's fame to promote his business ventures...These transactions illuminate the well-synchronized tango that the Biden brothers have danced for half a century. They have pursued overlapping careers -- one a presidential aspirant with an expansive network of well-heeled Democratic donors; the other an entrepreneur who helped his brother raise political money and cultivated the same network to help finance his own business deals.