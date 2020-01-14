Bernie 2020 Staffer in Undercover Video: 'Nazi' Trump Supporters Will Be 'Reeducated' When We Win | 14 Jan 2020 | A video appears to show a Bernie Sanders campaign staffer saying supporters of President Donald Trump should be thrown in gulags if the Vermont Senator becomes president. The undercover footage was unveiled Tuesday by right-wing activist group Project Veritas and shows an undercover journalist speaking with a man identified as Kyle Jurek, who reportedly worked as a field organizer for the Sanders 2020 campaign. A two-minute clip distributed on social media by Project Veritas shows Jurek downplaying the horror of Joseph Stalin's forced labor camps, suggesting Sanders's "free education" platform is aimed at "de-Nazifying" Trump supporters and saying billionaires should be thrown into gulags to make them empathize with the "working class." "Germany had to spend billions of dollars re-educating their f-king people to not be Nazis," Jurek said, after Project Veritas' journalist asks him whether "MAGA People" could be "re-educated" if Sanders wins in 2020. "We're probably going to have to do the same f-king thing here."