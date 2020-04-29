Bernie Sanders campaign says New York should lose its delegates after cancellation of presidential primary | 27 April 2020 | The suspended presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Monday slammed New York's Board of Elections after it scrapped the state's 2020 presidential primary, saying the state should lose its delegates if the decision stands. Sanders suspended his 2020 campaign for president earlier this month and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden, but he said he would continue to gather delegates heading toward the Democratic convention, "where we will be able to exert significant influence over the party platform and other functions." On Monday, however, Democrats on the New York state Board of Elections canceled the state's presidential primary entirely. Shortly after, Sanders campaign senior adviser Jeff Weaver blasted the decision an "outrage" and a "blow to American democracy" while calling for the Democratic National Committee to overturn it.