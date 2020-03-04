Bernie Sanders declared winner in California, the most delegate-rich state in the nation | 03 March 2020 | Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has won California's presidential primary election, according to the Associated Press, giving him a major lift heading into later states in his quest to fend off former Vice President Joe Biden, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. The self-described democratic socialist found fertile ground for his populist agenda in California, where he secured strong support from Latinos and young people. While it will take several weeks for counties to report the full results that determine how many delegates the top candidates receive, the Associated Press declared Sanders the winner shortly after California polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday.