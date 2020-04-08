Breaking: Bernie Sanders drops out of presidential race | 08 April 2020 | Bernie Sanders is ending his presidential campaign, he announced on Wednesday. The Vermont independent senator's 2020 bid started off strong. He narrowly missed first place in Iowa before picking up wins in New Hampshire and Nevada. All the while, his campaign continued to rake in millions in small-dollar donations and pack rallies full of supporters as he ascended to national front-runner status amid a crowded Democratic field.