Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president | 14 April 2020 | Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president, pledging to help him defeat President Donald Trump in the general election as the two agreed to launch a series of task forces to work jointly on policy matters. "We need you in the White House. I will do all that I can to see that that happens, Joe," Sanders said to Biden during a livestream broadcast by Biden's campaign on his website and on social media. The endorsement of Biden by his leading Democratic rival marks a key moment for Democrats as the party seeks to unify and turn its focus toward a November match-up with President Donald Trump.