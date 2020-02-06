Bernie Sanders says he won Iowa caucus over Pete Buttigieg --Sanders slams 'unprepared' Iowa Democratic Party | 06 Feb 2020 | U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders declared victory in the Iowa caucus based on the total supporters on Thursday -- "three days late" and due to a "screw up" by the Iowa Democratic Party, he said. In a streamed news conference from New Hampshire, the second state in the Democratic nominating process, Sanders noted the lead he holds over former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg in raw support... "I got 6,000 more votes," Sanders said at the news conference, referring to his margin of victory in the first count of caucusgoers. "Where I come from, when you get 6,000 more votes, that's generally considered a win."