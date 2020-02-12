Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire primary and becomes new front-runner for Democratic nomination | 11 Feb 2020 | Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will clinch victory Tuesday night in first-in-the-nation primary in New Hampshire, according to a CNN projection, cementing his status as the race's front-runner in a win powered by his strength among blue-collar, younger and more liberal voters. As the senator from a neighboring state who beat Hillary Clinton by 22 points in the 2016 Democratic primary, Sanders was expected to do well in the Granite State. "This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump," Sanders said.