Biden, Warren on ropes after delegate shutout | 11 Feb 2020 | Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) fell short of winning any delegates in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary, raising new questions about their viability as presidential candidates ahead of a long slog toward the next contests on the calendar. The results of Tuesday's vote, in which Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) narrowly held off former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, represented a substantial blow to both Biden and Warren. Their vote totals combined did not equal the surprise third-place finisher, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who surged after a strong debate performance on Friday.