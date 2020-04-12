Biden and Trump Agreed to Keep Details of Their Call Private. Then Biden Told Us Everything He Said. | 10 April 2020 | Though President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden said they had agreed to keep the details of their Monday phone call private, Biden appears to have reneged on the agreement. The Democratic nominee has now divulged several details about the exchange in media interviews and a meeting with donors. Biden said during his first interview after the call that he and Trump agreed they "wouldn't go into detail" on what was said during the call between the political rivals. Biden in the days since has laid out the specifics of the five suggestions he made to Trump on how the administration could improve its coronavirus response and even began to detail to donors at a fundraiser how Trump responded.