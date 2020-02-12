You are here

Home

Citizens for Legitimate Government

Deep State Truth

CLG Breaking News and Commentary

Click here!

Contribute to CLG

Subscribe to Syndicate

Biden to bail on New Hampshire primary-night party and head to South Carolina instead

Wed, 12/02/2020 - 5:17am — legitgov

Biden to bail on New Hampshire primary-night party and head to South Carolina instead | 11 Feb 2020 | Joe Biden is flying to South Carolina on Tuesday night, bailing at the last minute on his planned New Hampshire primary-night party ahead of another expected loss. The former vice president's abrupt change of plans comes as his campaign scrambles to keep his base of African-American support from crumbling under the weight of a fourth-place finish in Iowa and another potentially poor showing here. Biden told reporters Tuesday in New Hampshire he's leaving because there are "significant portions of the electorate who haven't voted yet."

  • Share
  • Log in to post comments