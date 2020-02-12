Biden to bail on New Hampshire primary-night party and head to South Carolina instead | 11 Feb 2020 | Joe Biden is flying to South Carolina on Tuesday night, bailing at the last minute on his planned New Hampshire primary-night party ahead of another expected loss. The former vice president's abrupt change of plans comes as his campaign scrambles to keep his base of African-American support from crumbling under the weight of a fourth-place finish in Iowa and another potentially poor showing here. Biden told reporters Tuesday in New Hampshire he's leaving because there are "significant portions of the electorate who haven't voted yet."