Biden closes in on Democratic nomination

Thu, 12/03/2020 - 3:57am — legitgov

With a little help from the Deep State: Biden closes in on Democratic nomination --The former vice president takes Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho. North Dakota and Washington state are outstanding. | 11 March 2020 | Joe Biden took a major step toward clinching the Democratic nomination on Tuesday with dominant wins in a string of states, including the night's biggest prize: Michigan. The thrashing began almost as soon as polls closed at 8 p.m. EDT, when Biden was declared the winner in Missouri and Mississippi -- a show of force reflecting how he bested Bernie Sanders with a broad coalition of black, white, suburban and rural voters. Later in the night, Biden later scored wins in Michigan and Idaho. It wasn't a total wipeout for Sanders: Early Wednesday, he was declared the winner in North Dakota. But one state that should have been a stronghold for him, Washington, was too close to call.

