Biden plays to 98 in Iowa - hands over mic to protester | 22 Dec. 2019 | Joe Biden is supposedly the Democrat front runner for president, but less than 100 people turned out to see him in Iowa today. Biden was holding a town hall meeting in Ottumwa, and according to a photo of the crowd, only 98 people turned out. A photo from Des Moines Register reporter Stephen Gruber-Miller via Twitter depicts the crowd size.