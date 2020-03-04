Biden rolls to early Super Tuesday victories in the South; Sanders wins Colorado and Vermont | 03 March 2020 | Former Vice President Biden swept to victory in a slew of Super Tuesday contests in the South and elsewhere, while Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., scooped up wins in more reliably liberal territory – divvying up the map on the biggest primary day of the season and indicating a tight battle between the two that is likely to drag on for weeks or more. Biden so far is projected to win Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina and Oklahoma. Earlier in the night, Sanders handily won his home state of Vermont in addition to Colorado, Fox News projects.