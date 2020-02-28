Biden says he worked on 2016 climate accord with leader who died in 1997 | 25 Feb 2020 | Gaffe-prone former veep Joe Biden put his foot in it again on Monday -- claiming to have worked on the 2016 Paris Climate Accord with a Chinese leader who died 19 years earlier. During a campaign stop in South Carolina ahead of the state's primary on Saturday, Biden told a crowd his experience on the world stage as vice president under Barack Obama made him the right person to defeat President Trump. "One of the things I'm proudest of is getting passed, getting moved, getting in control of the Paris Climate Accord," Biden told the crowd in a video circulating on Twitter. "I'm the guy who came back after meeting with Deng Xiaoping and making the case that I believe China will join if we put pressure on them," he said. Only problem is Deng Xiaoping, China's former paramount leader, died in 1997.