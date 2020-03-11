Biden snaps at Michigan auto worker over guns, curses at him | 10 March 2020 | U.S. Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden on Tuesday angrily turned on an auto worker at a campaign stop when questioned whether he was going to take away people's guns. "You're full of shit," Biden told the man who accused him of "actively trying to end the Second Amendment." The former vice president, vying to be the Democrat who will take on President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election, later called the unidentified worker a "horse's ass." The testy exchange came during a typical election-day voting photo shoot at Detroit's first new auto assembly plant in decades.. When Biden left the auto plant, owned by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, videos show some workers shouting "Trump, Trump, Trump."