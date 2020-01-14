Biden vote if GOP backs Dem impeachment witnesses | 13 Jan 2020 | Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) sent a public warning shot on Monday night, saying that if Republicans support Democrats' impeachment witness requests, then he will force votes during the trial on calling witnesses conservatives want to hear from. "My colleagues can't have it both ways. Calling for some, while blocking others," Paul tweeted, referencing a Politico report on a similar private warning he gave his GOP colleagues against supporting Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer's (D-N.Y.) request that former national security adviser John Bolton testify. "If we are going to give a platform to witnesses the Dems demand, I look forward to forcing votes to call Hunter Biden and many more!" Paul continued.