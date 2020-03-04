Biden wins 8 states, Sanders takes 4 on Super Tuesday | 03 March 2020 | Joe Biden seized control of the Democratic presidential contest with a string of Super Tuesday victories over Bernie Sanders, as voters across the country cast their ballots determined to pick the candidate they believe stands the best chance of defeating President Trump in November. Biden, who had been all but written off after a stumbling start in early contests, posted victories in Alabama, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. Sanders carried California -- the day's grand prize -- Colorado and Utah as well as his home state of Vermont.