2020 Super Tuesday live updates: Biden wins the South, Mass., Sanders takes Vt., Colo., Utah, NBC News projects | 04 March 2020 | Fourteen states and one territory held nominating contests for the Democratic Party candidate for president on Tuesday, the most pivotal day on the presidential primary calendar. As the polls closed on Super Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden won the primaries in Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Minnesota and Massachusetts, and Sen. Bernie Sanders came out on top in his home state of Vermont, Colorado and Utah, NBC News projected. More than 1,300 delegates -- about a third of the total -- are at play, more than on any other day in the primary election.