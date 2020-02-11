Bigger than Vindman: Trump scrubs 70 Obama holdovers from NSC | 10 Feb 2020 | President Trump is making good on his promises to "drain the swamp" and cut Obama-era holdovers from his staffs, especially the critical and recently controversial National Security Council. Officials confirmed that Trump and national security adviser Robert O'Brien have cut 70 positions inherited from former President Barack Obama, who had fattened the staff to 200. Many were loaners from other agencies and have been sent back. Others left government work. The NSC, which is the president's personal staff, was rocked when a "whistleblower" leveled charges that led to Trump's impeachment.