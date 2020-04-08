Birx says government is classifying all deaths of patients with coronavirus as 'COVID-19' deaths, regardless of cause | 07 April 2020 | The federal government is classifying the deaths of patients infected with the coronavirus as COVID-19 deaths, regardless of any underlying health issues that could have contributed to the loss of someone's life. Dr. Deborah Birx, the response coordinator for the White House coronavirus task force, said the federal government is continuing to count the suspected COVID-19 deaths, despite other nations doing the opposite. "There are other countries that if you had a pre-existing condition, and let's say the virus caused you to go to the ICU [intensive care unit] and then have a heart or kidney problem," she said during a Tuesday news briefing at the White House. "Some countries are recording that as a heart issue or a kidney issue and not a COVID-19 death. The intent is...if someone dies with COVID-19 we are counting that," she added. [Birx's daughter works for the Gates Foundation, the biggest and best-funded terrorist organization on the planet. Trump needs to wise up fast and jettison these deep-state frauds whose goal is a destroyed economy, mandatory deadly vaccines, and a dystopian New World Order.]