Blagojevich calls himself a 'Trumpocrat,' praises Trump after release from prison | 18 Feb 2020 | Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich (D) praised President Trump on Tuesday night after the president commuted his prison sentence over corruption charges. Blagojevich told reporters at Denver International Airport after being released from prison that he is a "big fan" of Trump, dubbing himself a "Trumpocrat." "I want to express my most profound and everlasting gratitude to President Trump," Blagojevich said. "He didn't have to do this. He's a Republican president, I was a Democratic governor. My fellow Democrats have not been very kind to him. They've in fact been very unkind to him," he said.