Blagojevich released from prison after Trump commutes sentence | 18 Feb 2020 | Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich (D) was released from prison Tuesday evening following President Trump's commutation of his sentence on corruption charges. The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed the former governor's release in a statement, according to NBC5 Chicago. Trump announced earlier Tuesday that he would commute Blagojevich's sentence following a sustained campaign by Blagojevich's wife, Patti, who frequently appeared on Fox News to appeal directly to the president. Patti Blagojevich announced on Twitter a "homecoming" press conference at the family home set for Wednesday morning.