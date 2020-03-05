Bloomberg drops out after terrible Super Tuesday, endorses Biden | 04 March 2020 | Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg dropped out of the 2020 race on Wednesday after a disappointing performance on Super Tuesday despite spending hundreds of millions of dollars in advertisements... He endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden, saying it was clear from the Super Tuesday results that Biden was the best candidate to defeat Trump in November. Fourteen states and one U.S. territory -- American Samoa -- cast ballots on Super Tuesday. Bloomberg's only outright victory was in American Samoa, which does not have any votes in the Electoral College. Bloomberg's endorsement of Biden comes on the heels of similar support from two other former White House hopefuls: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.