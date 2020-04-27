'Blow to privacy': Israeli top court to ban use of anti-terror tech on coronavirus patients - unless govt makes it law | 26 April 2020 | Israel's High Court of Justice has ruled a domestic spy agency must stop tracking coronavirus patients with tech it would otherwise use on terrorists - but only pending a law to legalize the practice. In its ruling on Sunday, the court said that the government must discontinue making use of domestic intelligence service Shin Bet's broad spying powers to track cell phones of those infected unless it comes up with at least a temporary order to codify the practice in the next few weeks, provided the legislative process kicks off by April 30.