Blue Angels, Thunderbirds fly over New York to honor essential workers | 28 April 2020 | Jets from Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force's Thunderbirds flew over New York City in a tribute to the medical personnel, first responders and other essential workers involved in fighting the pandemic. The planes from the two demonstration squadrons flew in formation over New York and Newark beginning at noon. The formation was set to fly over Trenton, New Jersey, and Philadelphia.