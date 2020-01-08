Boeing plane carrying at least 170 passengers crashes in Iran | 07 Jan 2020 | A Boeing 737 plane carrying at least 170 passengers crashed after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport on Wednesday, killing everyone aboard, according to Iran state television. The plane belonged to Ukraine International Airlines and crashed due to mechanical issues, state TV said, without elaborating. “After taking off from Imam Khomeini international airport it crashed between Parand and Shahriar,” civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh said.