Bomb claimed by Taliban kills two US troops in Afghanistan | 12 Jan 2020 | Two U.S. troops were killed in Afghanistan on Saturday in a roadside bombing attack that was claimed by the Taliban in the southern part of the country. The U.S.-led coalition in Kabul said in a statement the service members were killed and two others were injured when their vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device in Kandahar province. It did not identify the casualties, in line with Defense Department guidelines. The Taliban confirmed they were behind the attack, with Qari Yousuf Ahmadi, a spokesman, taking responsibility in statements to media outlets.