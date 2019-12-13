'Now we WILL get Brexit done': Boris Johnson hails huge Tory victory as election results puts him on track for SEVENTY-FOUR majority - as Jeremy Corbyn announces he is on way out after worst Labour result since 1935 --The prediction shows voters handing the Tories a whopping 362 seats with Labour collapsing to just 199 --The result would mean a huge 74 Commons majority and be the worst Labour showing in modern history | 12 Dec 2019 | Boris Johnson hailed a 'mandate to get Brexit done' today as he marched his new blue-collar Tory army towards a staggering election landslide. With Labour's 'red wall' of Leave-backing strongholds imploding, the PM said he had been given a 'powerful' vote of confidence by the British people. The speech at his count in Uxbridge and South Ruislip came with experts forecasting the Conservatives are on track to rack up 362 seats in the first December election for nearly a century, with Labour collapsing to 199 - down 63 on 2017. Jeremy Corbyn announced this morning that he will quit as leader in the wake of the humiliation, swiping at 'disgusting' media attacks on him, saying he still believed his hard-Left platform was 'popular', and blaming Brexit for preventing 'normal political debate'.