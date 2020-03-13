Brazilian official who posed for photo with Trump tests positive for coronavirus, reports say | 12 March 2020 | The press secretary of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for the coronavirus within days of interacting with President Donald Trump during a visit by his boss to Mar-a-Lago, according to reports Thursday. Trump said he's "not concerned" about his contact with the Brazilian spokesman, Fabio Wajngarten, at his Florida resort last weekend, and that he would not be tested for the disease. But Bolsonaro has been tested for the virus, according to his son, Eduardo Bolsonaro. And two Republican senators who visited Mar-a-Lago over the weekend announced later Thursday that they would quarantine themselves as a precautionary measure.