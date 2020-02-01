Brexit at last: Britain leaves the EU as champagne corks fly | 31 Jan 2020 | The United Kingdom finally cast off from the European Union on Friday for an uncertain future, with Brexiteers claiming victory and popping champagne corks for an "independence day" they said marked a new era for the country. ...The United Kingdom slipped away at 2300 GMT, turning its back after 47 years on the post-World War Two project that sought to build the ruined nations of Europe into a global power. Beside the British parliament, flag-waving Brexit supporters cheered, reveling in a mix of nostalgia, patriotism and defiance. Some sang "God Save the Queen", while others hugged amid the smoke of fireworks.