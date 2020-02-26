You are here

Buttigieg accused of plagiarizing Obama in motivational weekend tweet

Wed, 26/02/2020 - 11:34pm — legitgov

Buttigieg accused of plagiarizing Obama in motivational weekend tweet | 24 Feb 2020 | Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg is facing plagiarism claims over a weekend tweet of his that resembled a motivational statement from former President Obama. "If we can light up a high school gym -- we can light a neighborhood. If we can light up a neighborhood -- we can light a city. If we can light up a city -- we can light up our country," Buttigieg tweeted Saturday. However, some critics on social media recalled a similarly themed remark made by the 44th president. "One voice can change a room, and if one voice can change a room, then it can change a city, and if it can change a city, it can change a state," Obama said over a decade ago.

