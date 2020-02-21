Buttigieg calls on Bloomberg to drop out after debate | 20 Feb 2020 | Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor [deep-state CIA troll] Pete Buttigieg's presidential campaign called on former New York City Mayor [deep-state dirt-bag] Michael Bloomberg to drop out of the Democratic presidential primary race in a memo released on Thursday, warning that Bloomberg's presence in the race would propel Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) to the Democratic nomination. The campaign projected that if the dynamics of the primary do not change, Sanders would emerge from Super Tuesday as almost unbeatable, adding that Buttigieg was the strongest alternative to the progressive senator.