Buttigieg faces more accusations of plagiarizing Obama in campaign speeches | 25 Feb 2020 | Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg is facing more accusations of plagiarism after a montage emerged comparing his campaign rhetoric to President Obama's. Political outlet The Recount shared a [must-see] video on Monday, showing several short clips of Buttigieg and Obama with similarly worded sayings during various stump speeches... Many accused Buttigieg of copying the former president and some had some fun at the expense of the Indiana mayor, including Donald Trump Jr. "OMG! Its all an act folks... he's literally acting to try to duplicate Obama for a win... There is nothing real or organic here, in fact it's like a scary movie," Trump Jr. tweeted. "When your consultants watched a lot of game footage," Julian Castro aide Sawyer Hackett quipped.