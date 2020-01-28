CDC, State Department warn against any travel to China | 27 Jan 2020 | The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued its highest travel warning on Monday, urging Americans to avoid all nonessential travel to China because of the outbreak of coronavirus. At the same time, the State Department raised its China travel warning to level 3, urging U.S. citizens to "reconsider travel" to the country due to the coronavirus outbreak. The State Department also raised the travel warning for the entire Hubei province to level 4, advising against any travel there, noting that U.S. officials have "limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens" in the province.