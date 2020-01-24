CDC confirms second US case of coronavirus and is monitoring dozens of other potential cases --Health officials are currently monitoring 63 'patients under investigation' in the U.S. | 24 Jan 2020 | U.S. health officials said Friday they diagnosed a second patient with the China coronavirus -- a Chicago woman who returned from Wuhan with the infection, and they are monitoring dozens of other potential cases here. There are 63 cases being monitored in the U.S. that stretch across 22 states, including the first patient in Washington state and the new case in Illinois, said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. Officials said the new patient, a woman in her 60s, is doing well and is in stable condition.