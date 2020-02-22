CDC has confirmed 35 cases of novel coronavirus in the US | 21 Feb 2020 | US officials have now confirmed 35 cases of novel coronavirus in the country, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. These include 21 cases among repatriated individuals, as well as 14 US cases. The 21 repatriated include 18 former passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship that docked in Japan, plus three who had been previously evacuated from China. There are 10 additional passengers among the Diamond Princess evacuees who tested positive for the virus in Japan and who will likely be added to the official US count once the Japanese test results have been adjudicated, said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.