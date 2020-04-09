CDC issues new guidance for essential workers returning after coronavirus | 08 April 2020 | The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has new guidance for essential workers as it takes a small step toward reopening the country. The guidance applies to essential workers, such as those in the health care and food supply industry, who have been within 6 feet of a person who has a confirmed or suspected case of the new coronavirus. CDC Director Robert Redfield says the employee can return to work as long as they take their temperature before they go to work, wear a face mask at all times and practice social distancing while they are at work... He also said employers in those critical industries should take the temperatures of a worker before allowing them to come back to work.