The CDC now says all Americans should wear masks - here's a simple DIY approach | 03 April 2020 |On Friday, President Donald Trump announced that the "CDC is advising the use of non-medical cloth faced covering as an additional voluntary public health measure." Trump himself said he does not plan on wearing a face mask. "The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N95 respirators," U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams added on Friday. "Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders." But even flimsier disposable masks can be hard to find. Luckily, there are quick and easy ways craft your own...