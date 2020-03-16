CDC recommends no large gatherings for next 8 weeks over coronavirus | 15 March 2020 | The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends no gatherings of more than 50 people for the next 8 weeks as health officials work to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The CDC issued the new guidelines on Sunday night. "Therefore, CDC, in accordance with its guidance for large events and mass gatherings, recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States," the CDC says.